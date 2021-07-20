Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Pete Davidson helps hype Smartwater while getting some of his tattoos removed in a fresh 30-second TV cut of a continuing campaign. (A longer, 60-second web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on July 5.) Progressive’s Dr. Rick helps “new homeowners who have become their parents” navigate the airport. And Paralympic swimming champ Gustavo Sánchez Martinez stars in the latest from Citi.
More from Ad Age: Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing is different