Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 20, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

Everything you need to know about Olympics advertising
Ethan Jakob Craft
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

A few highlights: Pete Davidson helps hype Smartwater while getting some of his tattoos removed in a fresh 30-second TV cut of a continuing campaign. (A longer, 60-second web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on July 5.) Progressive’s Dr. Rick helps “new homeowners who have become their parents” navigate the airport. And Paralympic swimming champ Gustavo Sánchez Martinez stars in the latest from Citi.

Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing is different

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Pete Davidson Gets Smart: Too Cool for Walking
Smartwater: Pete Davidson Gets Smart: Too Cool for Walking
Premiered on: George Lopez, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 275,162,812 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,369,225 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.43%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Dr. Rick: Airport
Progressive: Dr. Rick: Airport
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,236,578,222 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,343,423 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.35%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Stares
Citi (Banking): Stares
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Strip On: Just About Anywhere
Breathe Right: Strip On: Just About Anywhere
Premiered on: Everything Eichler, The Sportsman Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,906,811 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,758 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.18%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Cartridge Conniptions: Permission Slip
Epson: Cartridge Conniptions: Permission Slip
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 119,914,245 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $666,655 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.08%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

