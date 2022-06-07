Watch the newest commercials from Denny’s, Carl’s Jr., Macy’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Carl’s Jr. hypes its new Primal Menu in a co-promotion with Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion,” in U.S. theaters June 10. Denny’s shows off its new Jala-Bac Burger with a little help from “social stars” Jonathan Chavez and Élise Osafo. And Macy’s reminds us that Father’s Day is coming up (on Sunday, June 19).