Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Denny’s, Carl’s Jr., Macy’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 07, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Chipotle, Apple, Acura and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Carl’s Jr. hypes its new Primal Menu in a co-promotion with Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion,” in U.S. theaters June 10. Denny’s shows off its new Jala-Bac Burger with a little help from “social stars” Jonathan Chavez and Élise Osafo. And Macy’s reminds us that Father’s Day is coming up (on Sunday, June 19).

Brands on the rise—a new Ad Age series

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Jurassic World Dominion: Silver Lining
Carl's Jr.: Jurassic World Dominion: Silver Lining
Premiered on: Cheaters, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 46,232,460 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,872 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.14%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Go to Your Skippy Place: Viral Dad
SKIPPY: Go to Your Skippy Place: Viral Dad
Premiered on: Treehouse Masters: Branched Out, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 312,903,322 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,025,989 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.03%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Open for Anything
Denny's: Open for Anything
Premiered on: Seinfeld, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 406,235,997 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,187,897 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Father's Day: Celebrate That Style
Macy's: Father's Day: Celebrate That Style
Premiered on: Wildlife Nation With Jeff Corwin, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,060,137,400 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,011,816 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.04%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Routine
Athletic Brewing Company: Routine
Premiered on: Premier Lacrosse League, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,667,501 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,935 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.22%
Attention Index: 152 (52% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Chipotle, Apple, Acura and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, Coke, Jeep and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, Dick’s, iRobot and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Sign up here for upcoming events and awards

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Chipotle, Apple, Acura and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chipotle, Apple, Acura and more
Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, Coke, Jeep and more

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, Coke, Jeep and more
Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, Dick’s, iRobot and more

Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, Dick’s, iRobot and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mercari, Tostitos, Tums and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mercari, Tostitos, Tums and more
Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Coors Light, Our Place and more

Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Coors Light, Our Place and more
Watch the newest commercials from Facebook, American Express, Bowflex and more

Watch the newest commercials from Facebook, American Express, Bowflex and more
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Meta, Miro and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Meta, Miro and more
Watch the newest commercials from Experian, Taco Bell, Virgin Voyages and more

Watch the newest commercials from Experian, Taco Bell, Virgin Voyages and more