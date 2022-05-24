Watch the newest commercials from Experian, Taco Bell, Virgin Voyages and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: NBA Draft prospect Johnny Davis helps Taco Bell hype its Toasted Cheddar Chalupa. A bunch of tiny John Cenas along with full-size John Cena explain how Experian can help you shop for and save on car insurance. And kids sing about their exclusion from adults-only cruises in the latest from Virgin Voyages. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign: “Kids protest the injustice of child-free cruises in Virgin Voyages ad.”)