Watch the newest commercials from Experian, Taco Bell, Virgin Voyages and more

Hot Spots

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 24, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: NBA Draft prospect Johnny Davis helps Taco Bell hype its Toasted Cheddar Chalupa. A bunch of tiny John Cenas along with full-size John Cena explain how Experian can help you shop for and save on car insurance. And kids sing about their exclusion from adults-only cruises in the latest from Virgin Voyages. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign: “Kids protest the injustice of child-free cruises in Virgin Voyages ad.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
When You Need a Taco
Taco Bell: When You Need a Taco
Premiered on: Unboxed With Nikki Chu, ASPiRE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,706,731,956 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,042,026 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Virgin Voyages Says No Kids on the Ocean
Virgin Voyages: Virgin Voyages Says No Kids on the Ocean
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 266,955,835 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,271,515 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.76%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Run It Back Video: Action Movies
Nike: Run It Back Video: Action Movies
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 55,382,300 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,646,341 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.73%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Little Helpers
Experian: Little Helpers
Premiered on: America: Facts vs. Fiction, American Heroes Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 842,711,964 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,460,372 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Drugstore
Curology: Drugstore
Premiered on: Fast & Furious, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 175,240,816 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $896,464 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

