Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Tally, Crypto.com and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 10, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Verizon, Disney, Toyota and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Ford wants you to know that the all-electric 2022 Mustang Mach-E goes from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. (See also: “Ford appears to take shot at Elon Musk in new ad that touts its hourly workforce,” from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz.) Tally says it can help you “stress less about credit card debt.” And Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stars in the latest from Crypto.com.

Ad Age A-List 2022

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bravery Is a Process
Crypto.com: Bravery Is a Process
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 56,256,351 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,688,283 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.17%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
The Other Reasons
Ford: The Other Reasons
Premiered on: 148th Kentucky Derby, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,004,370,863 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,564,083 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.90%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Sara
Tally: Sara
Premiered on: Mystery Science Theater 3000, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 77,551,603 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $92,905 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.81%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fighting Bugs
STEM: Fighting Bugs
Premiered on: Monk, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 782,678,172 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,838,980 (46% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.00%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Fire
Miracle-Gro: Fire
Premiered on: The Big Saturday Show, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 306,829,395 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,720,000 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.39%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Verizon, Disney, Toyota and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, MassMutual, Kohl’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Monster.com, Mint Mobile, Drumstick and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Snuggle, Bubly, Dell and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Accenture, Mastercard, Upwork and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from BarkBox, Hulu, Chevy and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Verizon, Disney, Toyota and more

Watch the newest commercials from Verizon, Disney, Toyota and more
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, MassMutual, Kohl’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, MassMutual, Kohl’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Monster.com, Mint Mobile, Drumstick and more

Watch the newest commercials from Monster.com, Mint Mobile, Drumstick and more
Watch the newest commercials from Snuggle, Bubly, Dell and more

Watch the newest commercials from Snuggle, Bubly, Dell and more
Watch the newest commercials from Accenture, Mastercard, Upwork and more

Watch the newest commercials from Accenture, Mastercard, Upwork and more
Watch the newest commercials from BarkBox, Hulu, Chevy and more

Watch the newest commercials from BarkBox, Hulu, Chevy and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, T-Mobile, Dove and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, T-Mobile, Dove and more
Watch the newest commercials from Angi, Arena, Brooklinen and more

Watch the newest commercials from Angi, Arena, Brooklinen and more