Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Tally, Crypto.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Ford wants you to know that the all-electric 2022 Mustang Mach-E goes from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. (See also: “Ford appears to take shot at Elon Musk in new ad that touts its hourly workforce,” from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz.) Tally says it can help you “stress less about credit card debt.” And Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stars in the latest from Crypto.com.