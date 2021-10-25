Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from GMC, Apple, Uber Eats and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 25, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Apple serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a spot for iPhone 13 titled “Everyday Hero.” (A 105-second web version of this ad debuted on YouTube last month.) Queen’s “We Will Rock You” serves as the soundtrack for a spirited GMC Sierra spot. And Lil Nas X stars (solo) in the latest from Uber Eats. (Previously: “Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats’ newest celebrity duo,” from Ad Age, Sept. 9.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Casual
Uber Eats: Casual
Premiered on: Below Deck, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,332,441,345 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,746,552 (49% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.38%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Everyday Hero
Apple iPhone: Everyday Hero
Premiered on: NHL Tonight, NHL
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,459,461,943 (38% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,881,970 (46% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.43%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
You Don't Just Taste It, You Feel It: Texture
Philadelphia: You Don't Just Taste It, You Feel It: Texture
Premiered on: The View, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 394,348,708 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,395,563 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.94%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
We Will Rock You
GMC: We Will Rock You
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,118,077,182 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,843,694 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.43%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Play Ball: Catch
Major League Baseball: Play Ball: Catch
Premiered on: Enamorándonos, UniMas
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

