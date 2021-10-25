Watch the newest commercials from GMC, Apple, Uber Eats and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Apple serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a spot for iPhone 13 titled “Everyday Hero.” (A 105-second web version of this ad debuted on YouTube last month.) Queen’s “We Will Rock You” serves as the soundtrack for a spirited GMC Sierra spot. And Lil Nas X stars (solo) in the latest from Uber Eats. (Previously: “Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats’ newest celebrity duo,” from Ad Age, Sept. 9.)