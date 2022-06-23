Watch the newest commercials from Gold Peak, Tubi, Hello Bello and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Questlove tries ice sculpting in the latest from Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea. Hello Bello cofounders Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard promote the brand’s line of vitamins, now available at Target. And Tubi shares clips of some of the content you can stream for free on its ad-supported platform, including the movies “Training Day” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”