Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Gold Peak, Tubi, Hello Bello and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 23, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Intel, Tim Hortons and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Questlove tries ice sculpting in the latest from Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea. Hello Bello cofounders Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard promote the brand’s line of vitamins, now available at Target. And Tubi shares clips of some of the content you can stream for free on its ad-supported platform, including the movies “Training Day” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Cannes Lions 2022

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Trying New Things
Gold Peak Iced Tea: Trying New Things
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 204,992,338 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,474,956 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.39%
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Gold Is Everyone’s Asset: Meet the Auburns
World Gold Council: Gold Is Everyone’s Asset: Meet the Auburns
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Next Generation, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 166,810,082 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $523,127 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.63%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Vitamins
Hello Bello: Vitamins
Premiered on: CBS Mornings, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,364,670 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,254 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.15%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
It's Good
Tubi: It's Good
Premiered on: Malcolm in the Middle, Fuse
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 115,707,673 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,135,736 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.18%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Celebrating 50 Years
Popeyes: Celebrating 50 Years
Premiered on: Keyshawn, JWill and Max, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,368,448,082 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,133,411 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Intel, Tim Hortons and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Disney+, Truebill, Bumper and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Mint Mobile, Meta, Vitaminwater and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

See Ad Age Datacenter Agency Report 2022

How the agency business rebounded with a surge in revenue and hiring.
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Intel, Tim Hortons and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Intel, Tim Hortons and more
Watch the newest commercials from Disney+, Truebill, Bumper and more

Watch the newest commercials from Disney+, Truebill, Bumper and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mint Mobile, Meta, Vitaminwater and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mint Mobile, Meta, Vitaminwater and more
Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Whirlpool, Chase and more

Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Whirlpool, Chase and more
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Geico, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Geico, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, JC Penney, iRobot and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, JC Penney, iRobot and more
Watch the newest commercials from American Express, The Home Depot, Nintendo and more

Watch the newest commercials from American Express, The Home Depot, Nintendo and more
Watch the newest commercials from Straight Talk Wireless, Roman, Opendoor and more

Watch the newest commercials from Straight Talk Wireless, Roman, Opendoor and more