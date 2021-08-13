Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 13, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from 9 Elements, Zelle, McDonald's and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Hyundai hypes the 2022 Santa Cruz in a fresh 15-second TV cut of a spot titled “Firsts.” (A 45-second online version of this ad debuted on YouTube on July 22.) Samsung shows off the new Galaxy Z Fold3. And Walmart wants to remind you that it offers free same-day delivery on “fresh groceries and more” with a Walmart+ membership.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Brain Discussion
DraftKings: Brain Discussion
Premiered on: Inside Training Camp Live, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 268,550,563 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $539,714 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.28%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Every Body Is a Beachbody
Beachbody: Every Body Is a Beachbody
Premiered on: NCIS, WE TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 382,702,695 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,172,448 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.53%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Firsts
Hyundai: Firsts
Premiered on: Haunted Hospitals, Travel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,865,826,616 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,076,742 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.68%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Unfold Your World
Samsung Mobile: Unfold Your World
Premiered on: Press Your Luck, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 564,257,776 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,500,669 (41% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.73%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Dietary Needs
Walmart: Dietary Needs
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,764,579,612 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,413,489 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.74%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

