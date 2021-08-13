Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Hyundai hypes the 2022 Santa Cruz in a fresh 15-second TV cut of a spot titled “Firsts.” (A 45-second online version of this ad debuted on YouTube on July 22.) Samsung shows off the new Galaxy Z Fold3. And Walmart wants to remind you that it offers free same-day delivery on “fresh groceries and more” with a Walmart+ membership.
