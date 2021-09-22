Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Kohler, Stitch Fix, Prada and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 22, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Fashion purveyor Stitch Fix hypes Stitch Fix Freestyle, “your personalized store.” Prada serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a spot for fragrance Luna Rossa Ocean starring Jake Gyllenhaal. (A 52-second online version of the ad debuted on YouTube in August.) And Kohler wants you to “Be bold, be original, be you”—and “make a lasting expression.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Dr. Rick: Game Day Shopping
Progressive: Dr. Rick: Game Day Shopping
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,564,654,397 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $52,720,444 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.28%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Better: A Star Is Born, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
AMC Theatres: Better: A Star Is Born, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Premiered on: Stephanie Ruhle Reports, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,480,073 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $700,323 (54% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.42%
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
The Film
Prada Fragrances: The Film
Premiered on: Death of a Cheerleader, Lifetime Movies
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 41,015,726 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $222,440 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.97%
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Be You
Kohler: Be You
Premiered on: Way Too Early, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 151,670,588 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $780,981 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.75%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We're So You
Stitch Fix: We're So You
Premiered on: Lost Kingdoms of Central America, Ovation
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 262,412,611 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $959,629 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.01%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
