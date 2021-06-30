Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, I Love NY, Mastercard and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 30, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Kohl’s hypes its current “epic deals” on T-shirts, tank tops, kitchen electrics and more. An announcer for I Love NY, the tourism marketing initiative of the New York Department of Economic Development, says, “It’s time to get out and explore New York State” in a fresh TV cut of its latest spot. (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on June 14.) And Mastercard says that “getting closer and closer together” as the pandemic subsides is “Priceless.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Getting Closer and Closer Together: Priceless
Mastercard: Getting Closer and Closer Together: Priceless
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 237,524,982 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,065,721 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.37%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Penelope
Fairway Independent Mortgage: Penelope
Premiered on: Modern Family, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 46,811,689 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $259,237 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.40%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Noisy Neighbor
American Financing: Noisy Neighbor
Premiered on: First Take, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 27,666,055 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,246 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.81%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
New York State 2021
I Love NY: New York State 2021
Premiered on: Si nos dejan, Univision
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Epic Deals: Tees, Tank Tops and Kitchen Electrics
Kohl's: Epic Deals: Tees, Tank Tops and Kitchen Electrics
Premiered on: John Belushi: It Happened Here, Reelz Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,407,233,871 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,539,779 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.01%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

