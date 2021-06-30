Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, I Love NY, Mastercard and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Kohl’s hypes its current “epic deals” on T-shirts, tank tops, kitchen electrics and more. An announcer for I Love NY, the tourism marketing initiative of the New York Department of Economic Development, says, “It’s time to get out and explore New York State” in a fresh TV cut of its latest spot. (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on June 14.) And Mastercard says that “getting closer and closer together” as the pandemic subsides is “Priceless.”