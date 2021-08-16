Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Expedia, Glade and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: “This is for the dreamers,” LegalZoom says in a spot aimed at entrepreneurs looking to formally establish their small businesses. Expedia wants you to know that when you book a trip using one of its apps, “we will help get a COVID vaccine to someone, somewhere who needs it most.” And Glade promotes what it calls its “consciously crafted fragrances.”

See all the winners of Ad Age’s 2021 Small Agency Awards here.

Related articles
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from 9 Elements, Zelle, McDonald’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Lemonade, McDonald’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Give the World a Shot
Expedia Group: Give the World a Shot
Premiered on: ATP/WTA Tennis, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 40,872,585 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $589,834 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.28%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
For the Dreamers
LegalZoom.com: For the Dreamers
Premiered on: BBQ Brawl, Cooking Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,544,375 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,964 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
A Team
Barclays: A Team
Premiered on: Premier League Mornings, NBC Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,431,157 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,326 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.15%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Consciously Created
Glade: Consciously Created
Premiered on: SpongeBob SquarePants, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 30,493,347 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $220,118 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Spoil Your Dog
BarkBox: Spoil Your Dog
Premiered on: 2021 MTV VMA Nominee Spotlight, MTV Live
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 18,630,761 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $194,456 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.00%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more
Watch the newest commercials from 9 Elements, Zelle, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from 9 Elements, Zelle, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Lemonade, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Lemonade, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Xbox, Nike, Target and more

Watch the newest commercials from Xbox, Nike, Target and more
Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Liberty Mutual, Dodge and more

Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Liberty Mutual, Dodge and more
Watch the newest commercials from Pantene, Paramount+, Sephora and more

Watch the newest commercials from Pantene, Paramount+, Sephora and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kia, Sling, LendingTree and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kia, Sling, LendingTree and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nissan, Groupon, Amazon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nissan, Groupon, Amazon and more