Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Subway, Chipotle and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 16, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from MassMutual, Peacock, SonderMind and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: LegalZoom says, “It’s Start Your Business Time.” Subway packs Simone Biles, Derek Jeter, Stephen Curry and Rob Gronkowski into the latest installment of its “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign. And Chipotle wants you to know that it “buys over 30 million pounds of local produce a year to support local farmers.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Conference Finals
NBA: Conference Finals
Premiered on: The Best of Lil Wayne, Revolt
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Talk About Classics
Subway: Talk About Classics
Premiered on: Weird Wonders, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,039,739,861 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,051,289 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.23%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
It’s Start Your Business Time
LegalZoom.com: It’s Start Your Business Time
Premiered on: Inside the NBA, NBA TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Mingling
Jose Cuervo: Mingling
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,176,931 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,685 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.84%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
They Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill: They Know
Premiered on: Top Chef, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,010,465,142 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,596,736 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.32%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

