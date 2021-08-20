Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 20, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Lowe’s says that “Labor Day values” are now available in-store and online. Paramount+ wants you to know that it’s got “A Quiet Place”—both the original and the sequel. And Dannon promotes its 80-calorie Light + Fit Greek Yogurt as an everyday treat.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Babysitting: Prime Video
Dish Network: Babysitting: Prime Video
Premiered on: Diagnosis Murder, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,211,177,248 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,038,478 (43% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -3.00%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Junk Sleep
Mattress Firm: Junk Sleep
Premiered on: My Lottery Dream Home, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,295,185,734 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,266,131 (38% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -6.00%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Crack It Open Every Day: Yum
Dannon Light & Fit: Crack It Open Every Day: Yum
Premiered on: Chrisley Knows Best, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 73,181,443 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $212,562 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.00%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Labor Day Values
Lowe's: Labor Day Values
Premiered on: Jeopardy!, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,176,502,027 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,832,455 (36% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.00%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Stream More of What You Love
Paramount+: Stream More of What You Love
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TV LAND
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,998,176,410 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $296,869 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.00%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

