Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, TikTok, Hallmark Gold Crown and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Hallmark Gold Crown wants you to “Share more merry”—and buy a bunch of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments at its stores. Allen Iverson and Tyronn Lue make cameo appearances in a TikTok spot calling attention to one of its creators, Khaby Lame. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “TikTok says ‘you have to see it’ in global campaign from Le Truc.”) And Lowe’s wants you to know that it’s got Christmas lights starting at $2.98 and pre-lit artificial Christmas trees for $99 and up.