Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, TikTok, Hallmark Gold Crown and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 29, 2021.
See Colbert take on alcohol marketing in ‘Booze Newz’ segment

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Hallmark Gold Crown wants you to “Share more merry”—and buy a bunch of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments at its stores. Allen Iverson and Tyronn Lue make cameo appearances in a TikTok spot calling attention to one of its creators, Khaby Lame. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “TikTok says ‘you have to see it’ in global campaign from Le Truc.”) And Lowe’s wants you to know that it’s got Christmas lights starting at $2.98 and pre-lit artificial Christmas trees for $99 and up.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
You Have to See It: Hand Gesture
TikTok: You Have to See It: Hand Gesture
Premiered on: Chicago Fire, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 324,744,633 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,312,894 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.95%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Share More Holiday Fun
Hallmark Gold Crown Stores: Share More Holiday Fun
Premiered on: Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Hallmark
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Leave With a Story
Visit New Orleans: Leave With a Story
Premiered on: Daily Blast Live, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 51,441,963 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $90,588 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.32%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Lights Surprise
Lowe's: Holidays: Lights Surprise
Premiered on: Court Cam, A&E
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,751,156,581 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,260,642 (44% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.57%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pour Yours With Coravin
Coravin: Pour Yours With Coravin
Premiered on: What History Forgot, American Heroes Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

