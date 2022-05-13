Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from MassMutual, Peacock, SonderMind and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 13, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Waiākea, MasterClass and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: MassMutual says, “Together we’re greater than one” in a spot featuring more than a dozen professional hockey players talking about teamwork, timed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (MassMutual is an official NHL partner.) Peacock says it’s “bringing together two great American inventions: baseball and brunch” with its weekly “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game. And SonderMind says “it makes it easy to team up with the right therapist.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Find Your Real: 20% Off
The RealReal: Find Your Real: 20% Off
Premiered on: No Demo Reno, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 298,911,623 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,130,750 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Meet With A Therapist and Turn Stuckness Into Strength
SonderMind: Meet With A Therapist and Turn Stuckness Into Strength
Premiered on: Access Daily, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Make It More Bueno
Tajín: Make It More Bueno
Premiered on: Enamorándonos, UniMas
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 15,455,291 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,533 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.36%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
MLB Sunday Leadoff
Peacock TV: MLB Sunday Leadoff
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 381,041,917 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,503,926 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
NHL: Greater Than One
MassMutual: NHL: Greater Than One
Premiered on: NHL Now, NHL
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 115,492,452 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,340,894 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.95%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

