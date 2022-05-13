Watch the newest commercials from MassMutual, Peacock, SonderMind and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: MassMutual says, “Together we’re greater than one” in a spot featuring more than a dozen professional hockey players talking about teamwork, timed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (MassMutual is an official NHL partner.) Peacock says it’s “bringing together two great American inventions: baseball and brunch” with its weekly “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game. And SonderMind says “it makes it easy to team up with the right therapist.”