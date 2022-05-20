Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from New Balance, Apple, Sprite and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 20, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Rapper Jack Harlow and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard star in the latest from New Balance. Sprite says “heat happens,” so you should “stay cool” (by drinking Sprite, of course). And Apple serves up a fresh TV cut of its disturbing new iPhone commercial that dramatizes a consumer-data auction. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory—and the longer web version of the spot.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Data Auction
Apple iPhone: Data Auction
Premiered on: Holmes Family Rescue, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 207,110,164 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,977,319 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.17%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Heat Happens: Scream
Sprite: Heat Happens: Scream
Premiered on: Aqua Something You Know Whatever, Adult Swim
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 369,434,902 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,453,091 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hey You
New Balance: Hey You
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 122,540,076 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,526,444 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.83%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
The Future of NASCAR
DoorDash: The Future of NASCAR
Premiered on: Fatal Attraction, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 729,157,756 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,477,812 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.48%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Retail Therapist
JustFab.com: Retail Therapist
Premiered on: Buying the Beach, Destination America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 22,497,399 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $85,281 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.99%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

