Watch the newest commercials from New Balance, Apple, Sprite and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Rapper Jack Harlow and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard star in the latest from New Balance. Sprite says “heat happens,” so you should “stay cool” (by drinking Sprite, of course). And Apple serves up a fresh TV cut of its disturbing new iPhone commercial that dramatizes a consumer-data auction. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory—and the longer web version of the spot.)