Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Hallmark, Fitbit and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 22, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Hallmark reminds us that Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8. Nintendo says, “Bring the thrill of different sports to life in your home”—with Nintendo Switch Sports, out April 29. (A longer, 68-second web version of the ad dropped on YouTube on April 12.) And Fitbit serves up another installment of its “Feel your power” campaign. (See a previous ad in the series, starring DJ Marc Rebillet, here.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Dishwasher
Apartments.com: Dishwasher
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 308,545,474 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,298,468 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.84%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Redo
U.S. Bank: Redo
Premiered on: Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,473,847 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $256,045 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.74%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Nintendo Switch Sports: Run the House
Nintendo: Nintendo Switch Sports: Run the House
Premiered on: Big City Greens, Disney XD
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 455,381,002 (55% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,043,088 (36% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.09%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mother's Day: Handprints
Hallmark: Mother's Day: Handprints
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 7,358,913 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $0 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.52%
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Feel Your Power: Listen
Fitbit: Feel Your Power: Listen
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 146,584,432 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,050,238 (58% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.49%
Attention Index: 59 (41% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

