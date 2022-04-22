Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Hallmark, Fitbit and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Hallmark reminds us that Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8. Nintendo says, “Bring the thrill of different sports to life in your home”—with Nintendo Switch Sports, out April 29. (A longer, 68-second web version of the ad dropped on YouTube on April 12.) And Fitbit serves up another installment of its “Feel your power” campaign. (See a previous ad in the series, starring DJ Marc Rebillet, here.)