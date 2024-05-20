Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Orbit, Priceline, Dunkin’ and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 20, 2024.
Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Universal Orlando Resort, Salesforce and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A guy at a gym gets a burst of energy (for doing dumbbell reps) after popping a piece of Orbit gum in his mouth. DoorDash shows a mostly empty pantry and asks, “Do you really believe you’ll find dinner in here?” And Domino’s serves up another in a series of spots for its continuing “You Tip, We Tip” promotion. (Ad Age’s Erika Wheless has the backstory on the April launch of the campaign: “How Domino’s is taking on tipping fatigue.”)

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Genie
Dunkin': Genie
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 662,981,537 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,943,110 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Vacation Baby
Priceline.com: Vacation Baby
Premiered on: black-ish, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 724,723,285 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,877,242 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
You Tip, We Tip
Domino's: You Tip, We Tip
Premiered on: SportsNite, Sportsnet NY
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,241,510,426 (53% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,575,320 (56% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.62%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Gym
Orbit: Gym
Premiered on: Casey Kasem: Fortune Fight, Reelz Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Your Door to More: The Pantry
DoorDash: Your Door to More: The Pantry
Premiered on: NHL Hockey,
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 639,541,338 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,038,460 (44% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.66%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from All, Truist, Omni Hotels & Resorts
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Häagen-Dazs, Aday, Paramount+
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Etsy, Geico, Impossible Foods and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

