Watch the newest commercials from Orbit, Priceline, Dunkin’ and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv.
A few highlights: A guy at a gym gets a burst of energy (for doing dumbbell reps) after popping a piece of Orbit gum in his mouth. DoorDash shows a mostly empty pantry and asks, “Do you really believe you’ll find dinner in here?” And Domino’s serves up another in a series of spots for its continuing “You Tip, We Tip” promotion. (Ad Age’s Erika Wheless has the backstory on the April launch of the campaign: “How Domino’s is taking on tipping fatigue.”)