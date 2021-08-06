Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Pantene, Paramount+, Sephora and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 06, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Kia, Sling, LendingTree and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

Sephora celebrates Black beauty. (Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood has the backstory on the campaign: “Sephora pays tribute to trendsetting Black beauty pioneers.”) Paramount+ hypes the programming that it’s streaming this month. And Olympian Allyson Felix stars in a P&G/Pantene spot titled “Fair Play.” (See also: “Track star Allyson Felix wins Olympic medal in her own shoe line,” from Bloomberg News via Ad Age.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Black Beauty Is Beauty
Sephora: Black Beauty Is Beauty
Premiered on: NCIS, WE TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Fair Play
Pantene: Fair Play
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 244,604,839 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $856,506 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.23%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
August Picks on Paramount+
Paramount+: August Picks on Paramount+
Premiered on: The Parkers, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,876,782,624 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $123,755 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.34%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Super Dad
Credible: Super Dad
Premiered on: MasterChef, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 51,783,576 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $401,975 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.29%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
This Time
Popeyes: This Time
Premiered on: First Things First, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,154,928,550 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,533,084 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.44%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

