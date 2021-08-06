Watch the newest commercials from Pantene, Paramount+, Sephora and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Sephora celebrates Black beauty. (Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood has the backstory on the campaign: “Sephora pays tribute to trendsetting Black beauty pioneers.”) Paramount+ hypes the programming that it’s streaming this month. And Olympian Allyson Felix stars in a P&G/Pantene spot titled “Fair Play.” (See also: “Track star Allyson Felix wins Olympic medal in her own shoe line,” from Bloomberg News via Ad Age.)
