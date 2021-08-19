Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Pilot offers a “Science FriXion” class to promote its FriXion erasable-ink pens. Match shows us what a “casual, after-work, first-match date” looks like as a part of Match’s new “Adults date better” campaign. (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Why Match’s ‘Adults date better’ campaign is personal for the founder of the agency that created it.”) And WNBA rookie DiDi Richards helps hype Quest Nutrition’s Gooey Caramel Candy Bar.
See all the winners of Ad Age’s 2021 Small Agency Awards here.