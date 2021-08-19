Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 19, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Pilot offers a “Science FriXion” class to promote its FriXion erasable-ink pens. Match shows us what a “casual, after-work, first-match date” looks like as a part of Match’s new “Adults date better” campaign. (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Why Match’s ‘Adults date better’ campaign is personal for the founder of the agency that created it.”) And WNBA rookie DiDi Richards helps hype Quest Nutrition’s Gooey Caramel Candy Bar.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Credibull Drama
Credible: Credibull Drama
Premiered on: NASCAR Race Hub, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 45,318,060 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $340,722 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -16.00%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Science FriXion
Pilot Pen: Science FriXion
Premiered on: The Amazing World of Gumball, Cartoon Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 72,601,303 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $455,002 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 22.00%
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
Adults Date Better: Umbrella
Match.com: Adults Date Better: Umbrella
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of New York City, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 74,594,087 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $197,244 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -14.00%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Rookie Energy
Quest Nutrition: Rookie Energy
Premiered on: Intervention, Viceland
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,116,865 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,375 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -14.00%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Everyday Extraordinary
Rothy's: Everyday Extraordinary
Premiered on: Dr. Phil, Oprah Winfrey Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 75,726,137 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $136,286 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -30.00%
Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

