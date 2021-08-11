Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Lemonade, McDonald’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Progressive wants you to know about its Homeandautobundlextravafestasaveathon. Lemonade serves up visualizations of what its $5-per-month renters insurance plan can cover. And McDonald’s hypes its latest celebrity collaboration. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “See Saweetie play with her food in McDonald’s newest commercial.”)
