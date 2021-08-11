Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Lemonade, McDonald’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 11, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Xbox, Nike, Target and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

Progressive wants you to know about its Homeandautobundlextravafestasaveathon. Lemonade serves up visualizations of what its $5-per-month renters insurance plan can cover. And McDonald’s hypes its latest celebrity collaboration. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “See Saweetie play with her food in McDonald’s newest commercial.”)

See all the winners of Ad Age’s 2021 Small Agency Awards here.

Related articles
See Colbert’s spoof of Elon Musk’s space billboards
Simon Dumenco
Watch the newest commercials from Xbox, Nike, Target and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Liberty Mutual, Dodge and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Homeandautobundlextravafestasaveathon
Progressive: Homeandautobundlextravafestasaveathon
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,036,570,020 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,595,598 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.29%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Ideas
BetterHelp: Ideas
Premiered on: Early Bloomers, BabyFirst TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Saweetie Meal
McDonald's: The Saweetie Meal
Premiered on: 12 corazones, Universo
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,883,051,919 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,406,244 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.59%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Kaley Hero
Smirnoff: Kaley Hero
Premiered on: Hogan's Heroes, SundanceTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 23,754,374 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $144,836 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.77%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Protect a Lot for Not a Lot
Lemonade: Protect a Lot for Not a Lot
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, Independent Film (IFC)
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Xbox, Nike, Target and more

Watch the newest commercials from Xbox, Nike, Target and more
Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Liberty Mutual, Dodge and more

Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Liberty Mutual, Dodge and more
Watch the newest commercials from Pantene, Paramount+, Sephora and more

Watch the newest commercials from Pantene, Paramount+, Sephora and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kia, Sling, LendingTree and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kia, Sling, LendingTree and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nissan, Groupon, Amazon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nissan, Groupon, Amazon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Visa, Uber Eats and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Visa, Uber Eats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Microsoft, Dodge and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Microsoft, Dodge and more
Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more