Watch the newest commercials from Public, Stouffer’s, Tom Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: “Investing makes me feel empowered,” an enthusiastic user of the Public app says. Stouffer’s wants you to know that Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza now has 50% more cheese. And the Lil Nas X song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” serves as the soundtrack for a 30-second Tom Ford Ombré Leather Parfum commercial. (A 15-second web version of the ad debuted on YouTube on March 1.)