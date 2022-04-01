Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Public, Stouffer’s, Tom Ford and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 01, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Lululemon, Ring, Sonic and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights:  “Investing makes me feel empowered,” an enthusiastic user of the Public app says. Stouffer’s wants you to know that Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza now has 50% more cheese. And the Lil Nas X song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” serves as the soundtrack for a 30-second Tom Ford Ombré Leather Parfum commercial. (A 15-second web version of the ad debuted on YouTube on March 1.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

A Life of Practice
FIGS: A Life of Practice
Premiered on: Good Bones, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 43,909,836 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $255,863 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.86%
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Too Hot to Handle
Stouffer's: Too Hot to Handle
Premiered on: Unique Sweets, Cooking Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 269,499,485 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $868,871 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.99%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Signature
Tom Ford: Signature
Premiered on: Grammy Awards 2022 Nominees, MTV Live
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 744,978 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $45 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.01%
Attention Index: 200 (100% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Official mOOver: Alycia Baumgardner
Oofos: Official mOOver: Alycia Baumgardner
Premiered on: Very, Very, Valentine, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 263,642,033 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,559,926 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.35%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Take Charge of Your Money: Get Up to $300
Public: Take Charge of Your Money: Get Up to $300
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 159,322,108 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $224,062 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.30%
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

