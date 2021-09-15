Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Mugler, Hefty and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Samsung hypes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G in a fantastical, CGI-packed spot. Willow Smith stars in a fresh 30-second TV cut of dreamy commercial for Mugler’s Alien Goddess fragrance. (A 48-second online version debuted on YouTube on Aug. 29.) And John Cena promotes Fabuloso-scented Hefty Ultra Strong trash bags—with a little help from a singing trash can.