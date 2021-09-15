Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Mugler, Hefty and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 15, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Samsung hypes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G in a fantastical, CGI-packed spot. Willow Smith stars in a fresh 30-second TV cut of dreamy commercial for Mugler’s Alien Goddess fragrance. (A 48-second online version debuted on YouTube on Aug. 29.) And John Cena promotes Fabuloso-scented Hefty Ultra Strong trash bags—with a little help from a singing trash can.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Unfold Your World: World on Fire
Samsung Mobile: Unfold Your World: World on Fire
Premiered on: Forensic Justice, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,540,983,887 (59% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,201,986 (74% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.25%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Film
Thierry Mugler: The Film
Premiered on: A Deadly Affair, Lifetime Movies
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Off Script
Cadillac: Off Script
Premiered on: SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 499,588,273 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,521,198 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.57%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Garbage Can Light
Hefty: Garbage Can Light
Premiered on: Lakefront Bargain Hunt: Renovation, DIY
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 14,284,196 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,967 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.00%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
BBQ
State Farm: BBQ
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,320,682,403 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,229,595 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.90%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

