Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Nike, Cheetos and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 17, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Subway, Chipotle and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Samsung wants you to “open up the way you work” with a Galaxy Book2 Pro Series laptop, powered by Intel Evo. Cheetos calls attention to its support of the Hispanic community through its Deja tu Huella (“leave your mark”) initiative in another of a series of spots starring Bad Bunny. And Nike celebrates the storied career of WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes. (See also: “Nike resurrects Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon in 50th anniversary campaign,” from Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli.) 

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Run it Back Video: Sheryl Swoopes
Nike: Run it Back Video: Sheryl Swoopes
Premiered on: State of the Culture, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 10,376,135 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $329,021 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.83%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Take Action
AIG: Take Action
Premiered on: PGA Championship Preview, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 589,087 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,361 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.54%
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Deja tu Huella
Cheetos: Deja tu Huella
Premiered on: 2022 Billboard Music Awards, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,154,998 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $355,603 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.15%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The New Way to PC
Samsung Electronics: The New Way to PC
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,165,988 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $954,837 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.43%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Summer You Can Taste
CÎROC: Summer You Can Taste
Premiered on: 2022 Billboard Music Awards, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,717,099 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $355,603 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Subway, Chipotle and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from MassMutual, Peacock, SonderMind and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Waiākea, MasterClass and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Wild Earth, Apartments.com, Progressive and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Tally, Crypto.com and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Verizon, Disney, Toyota and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

