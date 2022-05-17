Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Nike, Cheetos and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Samsung wants you to “open up the way you work” with a Galaxy Book2 Pro Series laptop, powered by Intel Evo. Cheetos calls attention to its support of the Hispanic community through its Deja tu Huella (“leave your mark”) initiative in another of a series of spots starring Bad Bunny. And Nike celebrates the storied career of WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes. (See also: “Nike resurrects Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon in 50th anniversary campaign,” from Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli.)