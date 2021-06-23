Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Wingstop, The Zebra and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Samsung hypes both its Neo QLED 8K smart TV and Galaxy S21 smartphone in a fresh TV cut of a spot with the tagline “Better together.” (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube in May.) Rick Ross wants you to know that Thighstop is now a thing. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “‘Thighstop’ is Wingstop’s virtual restaurant response to chicken wing shortage.”) And a cat lover named Larry helps The Zebra promote its car insurance comparison tool.