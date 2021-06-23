Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Wingstop, The Zebra and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 23, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Samsung hypes both its Neo QLED 8K smart TV and Galaxy S21 smartphone in a fresh TV cut of a spot with the tagline “Better together.” (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube in May.) Rick Ross wants you to know that Thighstop is now a thing. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “‘Thighstop’ is Wingstop’s virtual restaurant response to chicken wing shortage.”) And a cat lover named Larry helps The Zebra promote its car insurance comparison tool.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Now on Thighs
Wingstop: Now on Thighs
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 405,635,220 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,591,248 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Warm Feet, Cold Hands
Corona Extra: Warm Feet, Cold Hands
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 483,963,175 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,118,198 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.64%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Larry
The Zebra: Larry
Premiered on: The Incredible Dr. Pol, National Geographic Wild
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 897,675,379 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,915,591 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
My Cereal
Frosted Flakes: My Cereal
Premiered on: Deadly Women, Investigation Discovery
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 732,672,922 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,401,209 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Better Together
Samsung Electronics: Better Together
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

