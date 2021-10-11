Watch the newest commercials from Slack, Subway, Sonic and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson helps hype Subway’s Italian B.M.T. sandwich. Slack says you should use its platform to “work faster with everyone you work with, together in one place.” (Before it got a TV budget, a web version of this ad debuted online on YouTube on Sept. 23.) And Sonic explains the origins of the “dad bod.”