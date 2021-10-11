Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Slack, Subway, Sonic and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 11, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Chime, CareerBuilder, Fabletics and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson helps hype Subway’s Italian B.M.T. sandwich. Slack says you should use its platform to “work faster with everyone you work with, together in one place.” (Before it got a TV budget, a web version of this ad debuted online on YouTube on Sept. 23.) And Sonic explains the origins of the “dad bod.”

Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Introducing Lou Nar: The Moon
FTX: Introducing Lou Nar: The Moon
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 95,624,227 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,937,728 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.89%
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Work With Partners
Slack: Work With Partners
Premiered on: Worldwide Exchange, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,244,827 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $457,385 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.85%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Refresh to Be Fresh
Subway: Refresh to Be Fresh
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,760,061,918 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,560,176 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The Best Part of Being a Dad
Sonic Drive-In: The Best Part of Being a Dad
Premiered on: Parking Wars, A&E
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,885,828,220 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,234,184 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.28%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Plug It In
Guitar Center: Plug It In
Premiered on: The Cleveland Show, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 9,009,415 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $75,370 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
