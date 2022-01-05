Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, HP, Pedigree and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 05, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Smartwater, Planet Fitness and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Pedigree, the dog food brand, encourages viewers to adopt. HP says, “With HP+ we regenerate forests for every page you print.” And in the latest from Spectrum, an announcer says, “At Spectrum, we think kids need time to be kids, so Spectrum Advanced Home WiFi lets you schedule when devices can be online and when they can’t.”

Behind the rankings: Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2021

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Regenerating Forests
HP Inc.: Regenerating Forests
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
When the Moment Is Right
Roman: When the Moment Is Right
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 179,919,105 (53% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,496,680 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.86%
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Kids Need Time to Be Kids
Spectrum: Kids Need Time to Be Kids
Premiered on: Entertainment Tonight, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 294,502,434 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $780,789 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.14%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bandit's First Owner
Pedigree: Bandit's First Owner
Premiered on: Hogan's Heroes, SundanceTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Dolls
Extra Gum: Dolls
Premiered on: Taco Trip, Cooking Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 380,107,380 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,151,543 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

