Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Whirlpool, Chase and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Starbucks says, “Wherever you are, be there, with Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee.” Melissa McCarthy and “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott star in another in a series of spots for Chase MyHome, which lets you “shop homes and loans together.” (See a previous Chase spot starring the trio in the March 30 edition of Hot Spots.) And Whirlpool wants you to know that the Load & Go Dispenser system in its washing machines can hold up to 20 loads of detergent.