Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Whirlpool, Chase and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 16, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Geico, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Starbucks says, “Wherever you are, be there, with Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee.” Melissa McCarthy and “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott star in another in a series of spots for Chase MyHome, which lets you “shop homes and loans together.” (See a previous Chase spot starring the trio in the March 30 edition of Hot Spots.) And Whirlpool wants you to know that the Load & Go Dispenser system in its washing machines can hold up to 20 loads of detergent.

Calculator
JPMorgan Chase (Banking): Calculator
Premiered on: Mom, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 956,702,182 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,228,260 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.26%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dog Name
Starbucks (Beverages): Dog Name
Premiered on: The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Cooking Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 682,364,282 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,932,072 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.28%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
If the Peanut Butter Could Talk
Reese's: If the Peanut Butter Could Talk
Premiered on: Counting Cars, Defy TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 403,553,669 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,334,970 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.18%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Morning at the Robinsons
Rheem: Morning at the Robinsons
Premiered on: Home Work, Magnolia Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Mother's Day to Father's Day
Whirlpool: Mother's Day to Father's Day
Premiered on: Bad Moms, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 124,495,350 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $574,578 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
