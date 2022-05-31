Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Coors Light, Our Place and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski helps Subway hype its refreshed catering menu as part of the continuing “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign. Coors Light calls itself “the official beer of everything unofficial.” And Selena Gomez stars in a spot for Our Place, the cookware brand that recently launched a collaborative collection called Our Place x Selena Gomez.