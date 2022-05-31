Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Coors Light, Our Place and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 31, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski helps Subway hype its refreshed catering menu as part of the continuing “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign. Coors Light calls itself “the official beer of everything unofficial.” And Selena Gomez stars in a spot for Our Place, the cookware brand that recently launched a collaborative collection called Our Place x Selena Gomez.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
LaMelO's: The Hulu + Live TV Cereal: Snooze
Hulu: LaMelO's: The Hulu + Live TV Cereal: Snooze
Premiered on: Girls Trip, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,032,228,265 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,217,994 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.39%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Parties
Subway: Parties
Premiered on: Unbreakable, Fuse
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,817,612,377 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,286,303 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Replace
Our Place: Replace
Premiered on: Walk the Line, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 48,301,441 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $136,570 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.69%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Official Beer of Everything Unofficial
Coors Light: The Official Beer of Everything Unofficial
Premiered on: Chicago P.D., ION
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 451,102,430 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,025,559 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.84%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Make Memories
LEGOLAND: Make Memories
Premiered on: The Good Dish, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 25,911,305 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,174 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.93%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

