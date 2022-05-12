Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Waiākea, MasterClass and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 12, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: MasterClass says it can help you “learn to do anything from the best to ever do it.” Donald Faison and Zach Braff star in another variation of a continuing campaign for T-Mobile Home Internet. (See the Big Game ad starring the pair in Ad Age’s complete Super Bowl 2022 video library.) And Waiākea, a brand of bottled water from Hawaii, serves up scenes of pro volleyball players—Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth and Kalei Mau—enjoying the beach.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Couchleisure By Ja Morant
Hulu: Couchleisure By Ja Morant
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,310,283,631 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,057,099 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.28%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Donald Faison Gets Zach Braff to Switch
T-Mobile Home Internet: Donald Faison Gets Zach Braff to Switch
Premiered on: Keyshawn, JWill and Max, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 721,888,505 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,770,357 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.63%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Mailbox
Curology: Mailbox
Premiered on: Ghost Whisperer, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 70,652,748 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $242,457 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.15%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Learn to Do Anything
MasterClass: Learn to Do Anything
Premiered on: Air Disasters, Smithsonian
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,174,541 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $621 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 62 (38% more interruptions than avg.)
Beach Volleyball
Waiakea: Beach Volleyball
Premiered on: AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour, Fox Sports 1
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

