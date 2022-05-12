Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Waiākea, MasterClass and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: MasterClass says it can help you “learn to do anything from the best to ever do it.” Donald Faison and Zach Braff star in another variation of a continuing campaign for T-Mobile Home Internet. (See the Big Game ad starring the pair in Ad Age’s complete Super Bowl 2022 video library.) And Waiākea, a brand of bottled water from Hawaii, serves up scenes of pro volleyball players—Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth and Kalei Mau—enjoying the beach.