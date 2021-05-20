Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Manscaped, Planters and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Airbnb shares scenes from one couple’s chill getaway at a coastal Victorian property in another of a series of spots with the tagline “Made possible by hosts.” Manscaped promotes its line of “shaving care for down there” products, including the Crop Shaver and an exfoliant called Crop Exfoliator. (A slightly longer web version of this spot debuted on YouTube on May 6.) And in Planters’ latest, Mr. Peanut asks you to “think about what peanuts have given humanity.” (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory on the campaign: “Planters gets a makeover before its sale to Hormel Foods.”)