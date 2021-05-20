Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Manscaped, Planters and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 20, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kayak, Harry's, Stuffed Puffs and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Airbnb shares scenes from one couple’s chill getaway at a coastal Victorian property in another of a series of spots with the tagline “Made possible by hosts.” Manscaped promotes its line of “shaving care for down there” products, including the Crop Shaver and an exfoliant called Crop Exfoliator. (A slightly longer web version of this spot debuted on YouTube on May 6.) And in Planters’ latest, Mr. Peanut asks you to “think about what peanuts have given humanity.” (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory on the campaign: “Planters gets a makeover before its sale to Hormel Foods.”)

Made Possible by Hosts: I Won't Grow Up
Airbnb: Made Possible by Hosts: I Won't Grow Up
Premiered on: Mom, FXX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 139,433,528 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,571,747 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.94%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Foot-Shaped Gouda
Gold Bond: Foot-Shaped Gouda
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, ION
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 302,972,112 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $908,292 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
What Peanuts Have Given Humanity
Planters: What Peanuts Have Given Humanity
Premiered on: Hallie Jackson Reports, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 25,362,142 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $91,646 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.98%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Your Personal Glam Bag
ipsy: Your Personal Glam Bag
Premiered on: Real Husbands of Hollywood, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 315,543 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,319 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.66%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The Ultra Smooth Package
Manscaped: The Ultra Smooth Package
Premiered on: Playoff Central, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 46,929,537 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $324,526 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.93%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

