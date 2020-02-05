Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Bubly, Cheerios and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 3.
A few highlights: Amazon goes back in time to Ancient Egypt to imagine what life was like before Alexa. (See also: “Amazon pokes fun at ‘fake news’ in Super Bowl ad about life without Alexa,” via Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.) Michael Bublé once again helps hype Bubly (of course!), the sparkling water line from PepsiCo. (His relationship with the brand dates back to 2019’s Super Bowl.) And Leslie David Baker (Stanley from “The Office”) stars in the latest from Honey Nut Cheerios.