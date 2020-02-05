Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Bubly, Cheerios and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 05, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 3.

A few highlights: Amazon goes back in time to Ancient Egypt to imagine what life was like before Alexa. (See also: “Amazon pokes fun at ‘fake news’ in Super Bowl ad about life without Alexa,” via Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.) Michael Bublé once again helps hype Bubly (of course!), the sparkling water line from PepsiCo. (His relationship with the brand dates back to 2019’s Super Bowl.) And Leslie David Baker (Stanley from “The Office”) stars in the latest from Honey Nut Cheerios.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bublé Is at It Again With bubly
bubly: Bublé Is at It Again With bubly
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
bubly data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 9,098,123 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $157,238 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.67
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
Buzz Meets Leslie
Cheerios: Buzz Meets Leslie
Premiered on: Below Deck, BRAVO
Cheerios data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 680,042,408 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,168,875 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.97
Attention Index: 49 (51% more interruptions than avg.)
Before Alexa: Ancient Egypt
Amazon Echo: Before Alexa: Ancient Egypt
Premiered on: I Love Lucy, Hallmark
Amazon Echo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 204,736,445 (46% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,717,083 (82% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.67
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Valentine's Day: Card Aisle
Jared: Valentine's Day: Card Aisle
Premiered on: Hogan's Heroes, SundanceTV
Jared data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 48,088,635 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $452,372 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.13
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Delivery Business
Domino's: Delivery Business
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
Domino's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,598,998,699 (43% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $38,790,415 (33% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.23
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

