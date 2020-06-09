Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, the Census Bureau, PetSmart and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 09, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: An Amazon warehouse worker named Ricardo speaks about his job and his family life in American Sign Language. The U.S. Census Bureau reminds those who still haven’t filled out their census form that “your participation can help inform how billions in funding will go to healthcare, education and emergency services each year for the next 10 years.” (Some context on the continuing campaign from Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi in January: “U.S. Census unveils 2020 ad campaign amid digital push.”) And PetSmart thanks pets for “never running out of ways to show us love when we need it most.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

The Donut Party 2020 Debate
Dunkin': The Donut Party 2020 Debate
Premiered on: America's Got Talent, NBC
Dunkin' data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 640,919,065 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,619,443 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.60
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
We Hear It Every Day
U.S. Census Bureau: We Hear It Every Day
Premiered on: 48 Hours, CBS
U.S. Census Bureau data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,456,751,239 (56% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,030,097 (66% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.61
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Misunderstood: Dirt Shark
Monster Energy: Misunderstood: Dirt Shark
Premiered on: Motorcycle Racing, NBC Sports
Monster Energy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 416,937 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $117,326 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.66
Attention Index: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dear Pets
PetSmart: Dear Pets
Premiered on: The Crocodile Hunter, Animal Planet
PetSmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 615,341,801 (84% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,909,220 (94% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.35
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Meet Ricardo
Amazon: Meet Ricardo
Premiered on: CBS This Morning, CBS
Amazon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,270,226,514 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40,294,082 (50% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.58
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

