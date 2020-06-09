Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, the Census Bureau, PetSmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: An Amazon warehouse worker named Ricardo speaks about his job and his family life in American Sign Language. The U.S. Census Bureau reminds those who still haven’t filled out their census form that “your participation can help inform how billions in funding will go to healthcare, education and emergency services each year for the next 10 years.” (Some context on the continuing campaign from Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi in January: “U.S. Census unveils 2020 ad campaign amid digital push.”) And PetSmart thanks pets for “never running out of ways to show us love when we need it most.”