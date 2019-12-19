Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon Music, Netflix, Sam’s Club and more

Published on December 19, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 16.

A few highlights: Ingrid Michaelson hypes “Christmas Valentine,” her duet with Jason Mraz, streaming exclusively on Amazon Music. Usain Bolt helps Sam’s Club promote its Scan & Go check-out option in a fresh TV cut a campaign that debuted online in November. And Netflix serves up a 15-second promo for its upcoming original series “Messiah,” cut down from a two-minute-plus trailer released on Dec. 3.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Ingrid Michaelson: Christmas Valentine
Amazon Music: Ingrid Michaelson: Christmas Valentine
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Amazon Music data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 942,683,888 (40% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,050,485 (61% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.75
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Out of Luck
Rockstar Games: Out of Luck
Premiered on: The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer, CNN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Scan & Go Speed Test With Usain Bolt
Sam's Club: Scan & Go Speed Test With Usain Bolt
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Messiah
Netflix: Messiah
Premiered on: NCIS, CBS
Netflix data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 636,211,650 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,104,148 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.18
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Stocking Stuffers
Cost Plus World Market: Stocking Stuffers
Premiered on: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Cost Plus World Market data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 90,171,915 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $149,080 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.16
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular