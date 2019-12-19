Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon Music, Netflix, Sam’s Club and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 16.
A few highlights: Ingrid Michaelson hypes “Christmas Valentine,” her duet with Jason Mraz, streaming exclusively on Amazon Music. Usain Bolt helps Sam’s Club promote its Scan & Go check-out option in a fresh TV cut a campaign that debuted online in November. And Netflix serves up a 15-second promo for its upcoming original series “Messiah,” cut down from a two-minute-plus trailer released on Dec. 3.