Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, CarMax, Academy Sports + Outdoors and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 11.
We’ll note that some of these commercials are suddenly surreal to watch as the U.S. continues to react to the coronavirus pandemic. The Edible Arrangements ad, for instance, suggests that you buy its fruit bouquets if you have “the office birthday blues.” Apple’s spot for its AirPods shows one woman’s exuberant reverie as she navigates crowded city sidewalks. And the commercial for Ladder, a whey protein brand, includes a scene of people running on treadmills in close proximity at a gym.
How will major marketers adjust their creative to reflect the new normal of social distancing? Stay tuned.