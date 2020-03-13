Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, CarMax, Academy Sports + Outdoors and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 13, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 11.

We’ll note that some of these commercials are suddenly surreal to watch as the U.S. continues to react to the coronavirus pandemic. The Edible Arrangements ad, for instance, suggests that you buy its fruit bouquets if you have “the office birthday blues.” Apple’s spot for its AirPods shows one woman’s exuberant reverie as she navigates crowded city sidewalks. And the commercial for Ladder, a whey protein brand, includes a scene of people running on treadmills in close proximity at a gym.

How will major marketers adjust their creative to reflect the new normal of social distancing? Stay tuned.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Gear up This Spring
Academy Sports + Outdoors: Gear up This Spring
Premiered on: ¡Despierta América!, Univision
Academy Sports + Outdoors data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,503,335 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,199 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.55
Attention Index: 162 (62% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Snap
Apple AirPods: Snap
Premiered on: Riverdale, CW
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Personal Assistant
CarMax: Personal Assistant
Premiered on: WWE NXT, USA Network
CarMax data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 498,564,053 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,759,087 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.54
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Keeps You Moving
Ladder: Keeps You Moving
Premiered on: First Things First, Fox Sports 1
Ladder data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 11,687,561 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $101,556 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.56
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Office Birthday Blues
Edible Arrangements: Office Birthday Blues
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Rothy’s, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Rothy’s, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, AT&T TV, Allstate and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, AT&T TV, Allstate and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Verizon, Nintendo and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Verizon, Nintendo and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from VW, T-Mobile, 5-Hour Energy and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from VW, T-Mobile, 5-Hour Energy and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Trojan, Spotify, Old Navy and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Trojan, Spotify, Old Navy and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Delta, Citi, Budweiser and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Delta, Citi, Budweiser and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Lay’s, Pine-Sol and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Lay’s, Pine-Sol and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Calia by Carrie Underwood and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Calia by Carrie Underwood and more