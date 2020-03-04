Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Lay’s, Pine-Sol and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 2.
A few highlights: Lady Gaga and her dancers are the subjects of Apple’s latest “Shot on iPhone” ad. (See also: “Apple finds Lady Gaga, Ava Duvernay and Marie Kondo behind their Macs in International Women’s Day ad.”) Lay’s hypes its new Cheddar Jalapeño chips. And for some reason Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe star in a Pine-Sol ad.