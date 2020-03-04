Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Lay’s, Pine-Sol and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 04, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 2.

A few highlights: Lady Gaga and her dancers are the subjects of Apple’s latest “Shot on iPhone” ad. (See also: “Apple finds Lady Gaga, Ava Duvernay and Marie Kondo behind their Macs in International Women’s Day ad.”) Lay’s hypes its new Cheddar Jalapeño chips. And for some reason Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe star in a Pine-Sol ad.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone: Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 936,057,830 (55% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,449,172 (57% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.59
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Date Night
Pine-Sol: Date Night
Premiered on: What's Happening Now!!, TV ONE
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Dry Cleaner
Dunkin': Dry Cleaner
Premiered on: Melissa & Joey, Freeform
Dunkin' data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 775,362,006 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,588,239 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.94
Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)
Terms and Conditions
Dos Equis: Terms and Conditions
Premiered on: TMZ Sports Weekend, Fox Sports 1
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Food Trucks
Lay's: Food Trucks
Premiered on: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, BBC America
Lay's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 441,945,095 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,531,103 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.92
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Calia by Carrie Underwood and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Calia by Carrie Underwood and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Shipt, Sonic and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Shipt, Sonic and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Little Caesars, Macy’s, Church’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Little Caesars, Macy’s, Church’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, Doom Eternal, WW and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, Doom Eternal, WW and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Experian, Sprite, Hilton and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Experian, Sprite, Hilton and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Wendy’s, Boost Mobile, Hyundai and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Wendy’s, Boost Mobile, Hyundai and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Hulu, Mtn Dew and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Hulu, Mtn Dew and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Alfa Romeo, Bud Light Seltzer, Jeep and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Alfa Romeo, Bud Light Seltzer, Jeep and more