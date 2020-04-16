Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, Keurig, Facebook and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 16, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 14.

A few highlights: AT&T wants you to know that it’s launched a $10 million fund to support distance learning tools, curriculum and resources to help educators and families keep school in session remotely. Keurig wants you to “brew the love” as you self-quarantine. And Facebook offers thanks “to all the frontline heroes leading this fight.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Cheers for the Frontline
Facebook: Cheers for the Frontline
Premiered on: The Conners, ABC
Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 464,584,674 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,539,853 (56% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.11
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Take Time to Connect
Keurig: Take Time to Connect
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
Keurig data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 190,173,923 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,446,011 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.91
Attention Index: 168 (68% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pay It Forward LIVE: Luke Bryan Sings for Small Business
Verizon: Pay It Forward LIVE: Luke Bryan Sings for Small Business
Premiered on: Bless This Mess, ABC
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,465,590,129 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,832,555 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.14
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)
AT&T Is Keeping Students Connected
AT&T Inc.: AT&T Is Keeping Students Connected
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, CNN
AT&T Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,004,589,505 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,724,640 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.44
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Woven Glass Fiber
Dell: Woven Glass Fiber
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, BET
Dell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 325,402,394 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,645,007 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.54
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

