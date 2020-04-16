Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, Keurig, Facebook and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 14.
A few highlights: AT&T wants you to know that it’s launched a $10 million fund to support distance learning tools, curriculum and resources to help educators and families keep school in session remotely. Keurig wants you to “brew the love” as you self-quarantine. And Facebook offers thanks “to all the frontline heroes leading this fight.”