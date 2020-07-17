Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Spotify, Burger King and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 17, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Burger King serves up a charming mini music video to call attention to one of its sustainability initiatives. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “Burger King enlists Michel Gondry, the yodeling kid and lemongrass in eco-friendly push to reduce cow farts.”) Spotify promotes a premium account option with a little help from some cuddly characters. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine previewed the campaign on July 2: “Adorable puppets voice real-life couples in Spotify’s campaign for its Premium Duo package.”) And Audi says that “There’s nothing more powerful than the urge to play outside.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Cows Menu
Burger King: Cows Menu
Premiered on: The Office, Comedy Central
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,627,610,172 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,273,700 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.87
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Built Wild
Ford: Built Wild
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,223,502,558 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,589,468 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.10
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sharing Music: Different Taste
Spotify: Sharing Music: Different Taste
Premiered on: What Would You Do?, ABC
Spotify data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 16,105,122 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $811,462 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.36
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
The Urge to Play Outside
Audi: The Urge to Play Outside
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
Audi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 568,625,186 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,650,490 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.82
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Trust Me
McDonald's: Trust Me
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,236,203,860 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,898,904 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.43
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

