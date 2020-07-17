Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Spotify, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Burger King serves up a charming mini music video to call attention to one of its sustainability initiatives. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “Burger King enlists Michel Gondry, the yodeling kid and lemongrass in eco-friendly push to reduce cow farts.”) Spotify promotes a premium account option with a little help from some cuddly characters. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine previewed the campaign on July 2: “Adorable puppets voice real-life couples in Spotify’s campaign for its Premium Duo package.”) And Audi says that “There’s nothing more powerful than the urge to play outside.”