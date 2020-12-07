Watch the newest commercials on TV from Campbell’s, SiriusXM, Yves Saint Laurent and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: A boy who is stuck inside enjoys the unexpected company of a snowman in an animated spot from Campbell’s. SiriusXM wants you to know about its limited-time subscription offer that includes a free Echo Dot. And Lenny Kravitz helps hype Why Not, the Yves Saint Laurent fragrance, in a fresh 15-second TV cut of an ad that debuted online in a 45-second version in September.