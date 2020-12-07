Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Campbell’s, SiriusXM, Yves Saint Laurent and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 07, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: A boy who is stuck inside enjoys the unexpected company of a snowman in an animated spot from Campbell’s. SiriusXM wants you to know about its limited-time subscription offer that includes a free Echo Dot. And Lenny Kravitz helps hype Why Not, the Yves Saint Laurent fragrance, in a fresh 15-second TV cut of an ad that debuted online in a 45-second version in September.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Snowbuddy
Campbell's Soup: Snowbuddy
Premiered on: 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC
Campbell's Soup data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,353,471,148 (76% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,952,918 (81% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.93
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Karate Moms
Walgreens: Holidays: Karate Moms
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
Walgreens data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,066,474,724 (81% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,824,226 (100% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.85
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Journey of Love
Kay Jewelers: The Journey of Love
Premiered on: 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC
Kay Jewelers data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,451,525,156 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,477,441 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.94
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Why Not
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty: Why Not
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, BRAVO
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 140,163,768 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,675,880 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.12
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
There's Never Been a Better Time: Free Amazon Echo Dot
SiriusXM Satellite Radio: There's Never Been a Better Time: Free Amazon Echo Dot
Premiered on: The Daily Briefing With Dana Perino, Fox News
SiriusXM Satellite Radio data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 418,304,430 (67% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,985,651 (64% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.34
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

