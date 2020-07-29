Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coca-Cola, Macy’s, Post-it and more

Hot Spots

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 29, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Coca-Cola says “Together tastes better” in a commercial that focuses on a family bonding as they stay home and get dinner delivered (pizza and, of course, Cokes). Macy’s says “No matter how we school, let’s be ready” in its back-to-school spot. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory on the campaign: “Macy’s banks on back-to-school success to revive lagging sales.”) And “Wherever school happens,” Post-it Notes wants you to “Think Loud,” per the tagline in another back-to-school ad.

Tastes Like Staying In
Coca-Cola: Tastes Like Staying In
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, FOX
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 748,629,780 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,266,294 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.54
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
The Return
Michelob: The Return
Premiered on: ER, POP
Michelob data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,618,221,217 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,859,810 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.32
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Blockchain Ramen Takeout
Figure Technologies, Inc.: Blockchain Ramen Takeout
Premiered on: NBA: The Jump, ESPNEWS
Figure Technologies, Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 651,917 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,838 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.89
Attention Index: 147 (47% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Let's Be Ready For School
Macy's: Let's Be Ready For School
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, Logo
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,850,487,351 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,254,954 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.34
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Think Loud Wherever School Happens
Post-it: Think Loud Wherever School Happens
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

