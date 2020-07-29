Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coca-Cola, Macy’s, Post-it and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Coca-Cola says “Together tastes better” in a commercial that focuses on a family bonding as they stay home and get dinner delivered (pizza and, of course, Cokes). Macy’s says “No matter how we school, let’s be ready” in its back-to-school spot. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory on the campaign: “Macy’s banks on back-to-school success to revive lagging sales.”) And “Wherever school happens,” Post-it Notes wants you to “Think Loud,” per the tagline in another back-to-school ad.