Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, AT&T TV, Allstate and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 9.
A few highlights: A minotaur and other half-and-half creatures are confused focus group participants in a commercial for Cherry Vanilla Coke. Missy Elliot, Martha Stewart, LeBron James and other celebs help hype AT&T TV’s voice remote. And Allstate spokesman Dennis Haysbert really enjoys Allstate commercials, it turns out.