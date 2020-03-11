Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, AT&T TV, Allstate and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 11, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 9.

A few highlights: A minotaur and other half-and-half creatures are confused focus group participants in a commercial for Cherry Vanilla Coke. Missy Elliot, Martha Stewart, LeBron James and other celebs help hype AT&T TV’s voice remote. And Allstate spokesman Dennis Haysbert really enjoys Allstate commercials, it turns out.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Focus Group
Coca-Cola: Focus Group
Premiered on: All American, CW
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 33,977,780 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $981,027 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.44
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
Off the Mara-ket
Progressive: Off the Mara-ket
Premiered on: FOX & Friends First, Fox News
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,864,158,484 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $62,882,177 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.81
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Find and Play
AT&T TV: Find and Play
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
AT&T TV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 16,221,965 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,058,512 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.61
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sunrise
Panera Bread: Sunrise
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Panera Bread data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 56,086,098 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $747,325 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.39
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Not Another Commercial
Allstate: Not Another Commercial
Premiered on: American Ninja Warrior, NBC Sports
Allstate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,144,255,557 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,634,362 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.33
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brandâ€™s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

