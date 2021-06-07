Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Corona, Therabody, Manscaped and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 07, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ikea, PetSmart, Adobe and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Corona wants you to know that it’s helping to clean up beaches across the U.S. this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo hypes the Therabody Theragun percussive therapy device by silently using it (in rather sensual slow motion). And Manscaped says, “We need to talk about your balls.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Protect Our Beaches
Corona: Protect Our Beaches
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,211,193 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $83,084 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Nightmare
Burger King: Nightmare
Premiered on: The Kennedy Files, Reelz Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,925,668,682 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,341,317 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Balls: Right Tools
Manscaped: Balls: Right Tools
Premiered on: Meet, Marry, Murder, True Crime Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 66,210,191 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $396,210 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.91%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
CR7
Therabody: CR7
Premiered on: Gearz, Mav TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 267,359,769 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $716,403 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.36%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Spiral Learning
Abeka: Spiral Learning
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 81,574,747 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $376,173 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.25%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

