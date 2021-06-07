Watch the newest commercials on TV from Corona, Therabody, Manscaped and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Corona wants you to know that it’s helping to clean up beaches across the U.S. this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo hypes the Therabody Theragun percussive therapy device by silently using it (in rather sensual slow motion). And Manscaped says, “We need to talk about your balls.”
