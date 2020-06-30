Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dell, Old Spice, Little Caesars and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Little Caesars hypes its new Stuffed Crazy Bread with Crazy Sauce. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory on the campaign: “Little Caesars introduces Nuts Von Crazy character to promote Stuffed Crazy Bread.”) SpongeBob and Old Spice team up to promote Old Spice Ultra Smooth Face & Body Wash as well as “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.” And Dell shows off its new XPS 13 laptop.