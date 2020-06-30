Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dell, Old Spice, Little Caesars and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 30, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Little Caesars hypes its new Stuffed Crazy Bread with Crazy Sauce. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory on the campaign: “Little Caesars introduces Nuts Von Crazy character to promote Stuffed Crazy Bread.”) SpongeBob and Old Spice team up to promote Old Spice Ultra Smooth Face & Body Wash as well as “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.” And Dell shows off its new XPS 13 laptop.

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Should
Halo Top: Should
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, Headline News
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Old Spice: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Premiered on: The Cleveland Show, Comedy Central
Old Spice data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 348,505,300 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,945,999 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.59
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Crazier Than Crazy
Little Caesars Pizza: Crazier Than Crazy
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Little Caesars Pizza data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,969,750,650 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,799,196 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.78
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Every Little Thing Is Everything
Dell: Every Little Thing Is Everything
Premiered on: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Dell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 327,906,113 (68% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,370,807 (62% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.43
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Get on Board
Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation: Get on Board
Premiered on: Women's College Gymnastics, ESPN2
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

