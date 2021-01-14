Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dial, GoDaddy, Wayfair and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: A woman “rescues” her dog (from his own laziness) in a spot for Dial Body Wash. GoDaddy shows how She Moves Mountains—an organization that offers “women-specific rock climbing and backpacking clinics”—has used GoDaddy’s site-building and e-commerce tools. And in a Wayfair commercial, Kelly Clarkson shows up unannounced in people’s homes and no one seems to have a problem with it.