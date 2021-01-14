Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dial, GoDaddy, Wayfair and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dole, Bud Light Seltzer, Geico and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: A woman “rescues” her dog (from his own laziness) in a spot for Dial Body Wash. GoDaddy shows how She Moves Mountains—an organization that offers “women-specific rock climbing and backpacking clinics”—has used GoDaddy’s site-building and e-commerce tools. And in a Wayfair commercial, Kelly Clarkson shows up unannounced in people’s homes and no one seems to have a problem with it.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Free Time
Frank's RedHot: Free Time
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, Independent Film (IFC)
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Moments That Make You: Dog
Dial: Moments That Make You: Dog
Premiered on: Street Outlaws, Discovery Channel
Dial data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,887,927 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $179 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.77
Attention Index: 142 (42% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Behind the Build
GoDaddy: Behind the Build
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, Independent Film (IFC)
GoDaddy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 699,262,189 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,843,084 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.46
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
What You Want
Wayfair: What You Want
Premiered on: Unpolished, TLC
Wayfair data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 796,809,621 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,156,564 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.86
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Work It Out
Ford: Work It Out
Premiered on: The Cosby Show, TV ONE
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,237,567,090 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $59,348,303 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.92
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dole, Bud Light Seltzer, Geico and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dole, Bud Light Seltzer, Geico and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Dave, Coors Light and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Dave, Coors Light and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dunkin’, Philo, Zaxby’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dunkin’, Philo, Zaxby’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Allbirds, AnyTask, Snickers and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Allbirds, AnyTask, Snickers and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from TaxAct, Ritz Crackers, Glad and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from TaxAct, Ritz Crackers, Glad and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Allstate, Oreo and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Allstate, Oreo and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from HelloFresh, Camping World, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from HelloFresh, Camping World, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from NerdWallet, Kia, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from NerdWallet, Kia, Taco Bell and more