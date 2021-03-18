Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, Ritz Crackers and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 18, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart says that “It’s our job to get more women to the top of their game.” Chobani promotes Chobani Oat in its latest animated spot. (Previously: “Chobani thinks outside the yogurt pot in a new animated campaign,” from Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl.) And Ritz Crackers salutes “those who impact the game without even playing” in a spot that highlights its partnership with the NCAA.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Inside Moves
Dick's Sporting Goods: Inside Moves
Premiered on: This Is Us, NBC
Dick's Sporting Goods data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 58,483,693 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $538,173 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.23%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Unstoppable in Teal
FIGS: Unstoppable in Teal
Premiered on: Below Deck Mediterranean, BRAVO
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Manager
Ritz Crackers: The Manager
Premiered on: Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine, Discovery Channel
Ritz Crackers data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 479,032,782 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,733,085 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.93%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Sand Trap
Corona Premier: Sand Trap
Premiered on: Golf Today, Golf
Corona Premier data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 12,407,831 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $147,381 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.32%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Enjoy the Future
Chobani: Enjoy the Future
Premiered on: To Tell the Truth, ABC
Chobani data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 800,102,627 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,804,695 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.12%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

