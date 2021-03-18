Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, Ritz Crackers and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart says that “It’s our job to get more women to the top of their game.” Chobani promotes Chobani Oat in its latest animated spot. (Previously: “Chobani thinks outside the yogurt pot in a new animated campaign,” from Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl.) And Ritz Crackers salutes “those who impact the game without even playing” in a spot that highlights its partnership with the NCAA.