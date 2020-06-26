Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dr Pepper, H&M, REX and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 26, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, The Home Depot, Popeyes and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: REX (Real Estate Exchange, Inc.) says it offers “game-changing technology.” H&M wants you to know that “already more than half of our materials are recycled, organic or sustainably sourced.” (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on May 28.) And Dr Pepper serves up a mini music video for the non-hit song “Dr Pepper & Cream Soda Theme.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
A Delicious Duet: Treat Pyramid
Dr Pepper: A Delicious Duet: Treat Pyramid
Premiered on: Women's College Gymnastics, SEC Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Let's Change For Tomorrow
H&M: Let's Change For Tomorrow
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Future of the Housing Market
REX Real Estate: Future of the Housing Market
Premiered on: Lakefront Bargain Hunt, Destination America
REX Real Estate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 10,922,256 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $57,572 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.58
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Doing Our Part
Breathing America: Doing Our Part
Premiered on: The Claman Countdown, Fox Business
Breathing America data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,052,187 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $469 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.31
Attention Index: 175 (75% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Breaking Into the Game: Juniors
GolfPass: Breaking Into the Game: Juniors
Premiered on: Celebrating the U.S. Open, Golf
GolfPass data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 92,817,202 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,776 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.72
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

