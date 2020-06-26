Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dr Pepper, H&M, REX and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: REX (Real Estate Exchange, Inc.) says it offers “game-changing technology.” H&M wants you to know that “already more than half of our materials are recycled, organic or sustainably sourced.” (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on May 28.) And Dr Pepper serves up a mini music video for the non-hit song “Dr Pepper & Cream Soda Theme.”