Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 3.
A few highlights: A thoughtful woman effortlessly gives the gift of a new umbrella to an elderly neighbor who needs one, with a little help from Amazon’s mobile app. An endless, grandstanding performance by a member of a holiday choir keeps another member of the choir from the doing her Christmas shopping—but a Best Buy associate rather incongruously comes to the rescue. And Ford hypes the “totally redesigned” 2020 Ford Escape.