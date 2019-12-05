Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Published on December 05, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 3.

A few highlights: A thoughtful woman effortlessly gives the gift of a new umbrella to an elderly neighbor who needs one, with a little help from Amazon’s mobile app. An endless, grandstanding performance by a member of a holiday choir keeps another member of the choir from the doing her Christmas shopping—but a Best Buy associate rather incongruously comes to the rescue. And Ford hypes the “totally redesigned” 2020 Ford Escape.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holidays: Umbrella
Amazon: Holidays: Umbrella
Premiered on: Mom, FXX
Amazon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,180,857,519 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $63,006,121 (41% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.78
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Built for the Holidays Sales Event: 2020 Ford Escape: Santa Bobble Head
Ford: Built for the Holidays Sales Event: 2020 Ford Escape: Santa Bobble Head
Premiered on: The Simpsons, FXX
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,799,968,743 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,043,622 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.52
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Church Choir
Best Buy: Holidays: Church Choir
Premiered on: First Things First, Fox Sports 1
Best Buy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,169,700,066 (84% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,637,850 (88% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.43
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Winter Jewelry Sale: Holidays: The Diamond in Your Life
Zales: Winter Jewelry Sale: Holidays: The Diamond in Your Life
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Independent Film (IFC)
Zales data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,738,209,274 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,182,942 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.44
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Holidays Are Here: Stocking Stuffers
Macy's: The Holidays Are Here: Stocking Stuffers
Premiered on: The Real, Bounce TV
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,366,824,337 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $37,075,478 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.54
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

