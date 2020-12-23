Watch the newest commercials on TV from Frito-Lay, Headspace, Neutrogena and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Frito-Lay wants you to know that it’s pledging $570 million to advance racial equality, donating over $60 million toward COVID relief efforts, and providing 14 million nutritious meals for at-risk students and families. Headspace says that if you’re feeling “just not quite together,” you should try its meditation app. And Neutrogena hypes its Neutrogena Skin Balancing Gel Cleanser, Skin Balancing Milky Cleanser and Skin Balancing Clay Cleanser.