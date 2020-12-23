Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Frito-Lay, Headspace, Neutrogena and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 23, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Billie, Capital One, Triscuit and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Frito-Lay wants you to know that it’s pledging $570 million to advance racial equality, donating over $60 million toward COVID relief efforts, and providing 14 million nutritious meals for at-risk students and families. Headspace says that if you’re feeling “just not quite together,” you should try its meditation app. And Neutrogena hypes its Neutrogena Skin Balancing Gel Cleanser, Skin Balancing Milky Cleanser and Skin Balancing Clay Cleanser.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
United
Frito Lay: United
Premiered on: Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change, CBS
Frito Lay data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 769,888,831 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,585,231 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.76
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tribute
Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos: Tribute
Premiered on: Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Lemons
Headspace: Lemons
Premiered on: Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Universal Kids
Headspace data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 313,336,654 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,566,040 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.02
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Bundle Up
Disney+: Holidays: Bundle Up
Premiered on: The Bachelorette, ABC
Disney+ data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,934,192,233 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,854,437 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.02
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Loves Me
Neutrogena (Skin Care): Loves Me
Premiered on: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Neutrogena (Skin Care) data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,149,784,587 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,782,263 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.75
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

