Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Sling, Facebook and more

Published on October 18, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 15.

A few highlights: Miss Piggy helps Facebook hype the “fun” AR masks that users of its Portal smart display can deploy while video-conferencing (a web version of this commercial debuted on YouTube in September). Google calls its new Pixel 4 “a phone made the Google way.” And Maya Rudolph is on “couch arrest” in the latest from Sling.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Big Bad Piggy
Portal from Facebook: Big Bad Piggy
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, CBS
Portal from Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 95,203,099 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,679,658 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.98
Attention Index: 56 (44% more interruptions than avg.)
Couch Arrest
Sling: Couch Arrest
Premiered on: Texas Flip N Move, Destination America
Sling data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 651,240,120 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,084,408 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.62
Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)
A Phone Made the Google Way
Google Phones: A Phone Made the Google Way
Premiered on: NCIS, CBS
Google Phones data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 91,697,639 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,900,591 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.14
Attention Index: 49 (51% more interruptions than avg.)
Delivery King
Burger King: Delivery King
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,652,876,417 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $37,663,169 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.39
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tree Tradition
Cost Plus World Market: Tree Tradition
Premiered on: Hart to Hart, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Cost Plus World Market data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,579,949 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,888 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.61
Attention Index: 157 (57% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular