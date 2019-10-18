Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Sling, Facebook and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 15.
A few highlights: Miss Piggy helps Facebook hype the “fun” AR masks that users of its Portal smart display can deploy while video-conferencing (a web version of this commercial debuted on YouTube in September). Google calls its new Pixel 4 “a phone made the Google way.” And Maya Rudolph is on “couch arrest” in the latest from Sling.