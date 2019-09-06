Watch the newest commercials on TV from Grubhub, Ram Trucks, NerdWallet and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 4.
A few highlights: Ram Trucks hypes “a diesel engine that breaks new ground” and other features of the new Ram 3500 Heavy Duty pickup truck. Grubhub introduces a rewards program called Perks. And a father serves up some (useless) financial advice to his daughter in the latest ad from NerdWallet (which wants you to “turn to the Nerds” instead).