Watch the newest commercials on TV from Grubhub, Ram Trucks, NerdWallet and more

Hot Spots

Published on September 06, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 4.

A few highlights: Ram Trucks hypes “a diesel engine that breaks new ground” and other features of the new Ram 3500 Heavy Duty pickup truck. Grubhub introduces a rewards program called Perks. And a father serves up some (useless) financial advice to his daughter in the latest ad from NerdWallet (which wants you to “turn to the Nerds” instead).

 

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

The Power to Innovate
Ram Trucks: The Power to Innovate
Premiered on: Taken, CMTV
Ram Trucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,168,259,781 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,893,431 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.02
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Perks
Grubhub: Perks
Premiered on: The Goldbergs, POP
Grubhub data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 989,132,646 (47% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,535,683 (45% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.27
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Conquer the City
SKECHERS: Conquer the City
Premiered on: First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright, Fox Sports 1
SKECHERS data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,384,142,503 (69% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,081,873 (69% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.98
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Café Bustelo Was Here
Café Bustelo: Café Bustelo Was Here
Premiered on: Diabolical, Investigation Discovery
Café Bustelo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 18,029,649 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $116,666 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.16
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Fatherly Advice
NerdWallet: Fatherly Advice
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
NerdWallet data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 293,850,147 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,189,139 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.06
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

