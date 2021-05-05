Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hellmann’s, Mtn Dew, Mint Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Best Foods, aka Hellmann’s (as the mayonnaise brand is known east of the Rocky Mountains), says that when you’ve got “nothing to eat” in your fridge, you should use its mayo to make “nothing into something.” Mtn Dew (Mountain Dew) wants you to know that spicy chicken and Mtn Dew is “the perfect combo.” And Lucifer stars in a fresh 30-second TV cut of a comedic ad from Mint Mobile that debuted as an 82-second web video in April. (Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood has the backstory—and the longer version—here: “Ryan Reynolds brings back Match.com’s Satan in a crossover event with Mint Mobile.” See also: “Ryan Reynolds warns against drinking Aviation Gin while sexting on Mint Mobile in yet another crossover ad.”)