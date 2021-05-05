Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hellmann’s, Mtn Dew, Mint Mobile and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 05, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Best Foods, aka Hellmann’s (as the mayonnaise brand is known east of the Rocky Mountains), says that when you’ve got “nothing to eat” in your fridge, you should use its mayo to make “nothing into something.” Mtn Dew (Mountain Dew) wants you to know that spicy chicken and Mtn Dew is “the perfect combo.” And Lucifer stars in a fresh 30-second TV cut of a comedic ad from Mint Mobile that debuted as an 82-second web video in April. (Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood has the backstory—and the longer version—here: “Ryan Reynolds brings back Match.com’s Satan in a crossover event with Mint Mobile.” See also: “Ryan Reynolds warns against drinking Aviation Gin while sexting on Mint Mobile in yet another crossover ad.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

For When It's Time
Extra Gum: For When It's Time
Premiered on: US Weekly's Famous Feuds, Reelz Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 392,852,683 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,482,449 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.09%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Dream Job
Mint Mobile: Dream Job
Premiered on: Independence Day: Resurgence, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 105,187,257 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $630,303 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.72%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Nothing Into Something
Hellmann's | Best Foods: Nothing Into Something
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 9,101,047 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $93,835 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.92%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Team Up for Excellence
Rémy Martin: Team Up for Excellence
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Spicy Chicken
Mountain Dew: Spicy Chicken
Premiered on: Game of the Day, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 517,517,065 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,383,426 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.30%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

